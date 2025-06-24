Lanza & Baucina are the planners behind Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day Venice wedding extravaganza.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Bezos’s wedding to Lauren Sánchez has been dubbed the most lavish celebrity wedding of the year, so one can imagine how excited planners Lanza & Baucina must have been when they were chosen by Jeff and Lauren to plan their nuptials. Although Lauren’s ex-husband Patrick Whitesell is reportedly not on the guest list, Tony Gonzalez, the father of her son Nikko, is expected to attend.

The Telegraph reported that “Jeff Bezos has reportedly been forced to move his Venice wedding celebrations after residents threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to stop guests arriving.” Before reports of the couple moving their wedding, Lanza & Baucina shared a statement via Page Six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lanza & Baucina said: “From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimising of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Pri

Who are Lanza & Baucina?

The company Lanza & Baucina was founded in 2000 by Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina and Counts Riccardo and Aleramo Lanza. Although Lanza & Baucina appear to be very discreet wedding planners, and their website is neither elaborate or informative, the London-based planners were reportedly behind the nuptials of both George and Amal Clooney, as well as Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault.

According to the Daily Mail, “And it doesn't come cheap. In 2008, they revealed their fees could range from $3,000 for a private visit to the Palazzo Gangi in Palermo, and up to $75,000 for a private lunch in Pompeii.”

Count Riccardo Lanza was married to Lady Kinvara Balfour but their marriage came to an end in 2011 after just two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding costing?

There have been various reports about what Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding could be costing. Whilst one report suggested $10 million and another between $15 million to $20 million range, as a former wedding Editor, I would suggest it is more likely to be in the $20 million range, particularly when you are factoring in accommodation for the high-profile guests who will have exacting standards and of course, outfits for all the celebrations, flowers, food, photographer, videographer, hair and make-up, the list goes on and on...