According to reports, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom’s relationship could be on the rocks.

If rumours are to be believed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom could be on the verge of splitting up. A source told Page Six that "It’s over. They are waiting till her tour is over before they split."

Although a source has told Page Six that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is “over,” neither singer Katy nor actor Orlando have commented on the matter. However, according to People magazine, stress over Katy Perry’s tour and album has caused tension in her relationship with Orlando.

An insider told People magazine that "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," 143, which came out in September. "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

Another source also told People that "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."

Is Katy Perry on tour at the moment?

Yes. Katy Perry is currently on her The Lifetimes Tour and is set to come to the UK in October 2025. The tour ends in December of this year.

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married?

No. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not married. However, the couple are engaged and Katy shared the news of their engagement the morning after Valentine’s Day 2019. She shared a photo of her engagement ring and a selfie of the couple.

Do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have children?

Yes. Katy Perry gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020. Katy and Orlando revealed that they were"floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival".

When was Katy Perry married to Russell Brand?

Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand from October 23 2010 to July 16, 2012. In 2009, Katy Perry filmed a cameo appearance for Russell Brand’s film, ‘Get Him to the Greek.’ After meeting again at the MTV VMAs in 2009, the pair began dating not long afterwards.

Only three months later, Katy Perry and Russell Brand holidayed in India where Russell asked Katy to marry him on December 31,2009. According to Hello! Magazine “The pair tied the knot at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India on October 23, 2010. The ceremony was held at a luxury resort in the reserve, and was attended by only close family and friends.”

Katy Perry revealed in a 2013 Vogue interview that Russell is “a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him.” She also said: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”