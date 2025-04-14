Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at what Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and the Blue Origin's NS-31 all-female crew will be wearing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It won’t be long before Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez and the Blue Origin’s NS-31 all-female crew will join TV rights presenter Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn and former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe on the 11-minute fight. On her Instagram yesterday, Katy Perry wrote: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality 👩🏻‍🚀🪶🐢

“The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Katy Perry’s message, Josh Brolin wrote: “Gnarly. We'll be thinking, praying for, and cheering you on. 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.” Katy Perry also posted on X two hours ago and wrote: “I LOVE YOU.” One fan wrote in response to her message on X that “Oh boy I sure hope nothing goes wrong on your trip.

Katy Perry with Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn and Aisha Bowe. Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram | Katy Perry/Instagram

When it comes to what Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn and Aisha Bowe are wearing, their flight suits are designed by luxury fashion house Monse. Lauren Sanchez told The New York Times that she asked Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse to design the suits and said: “Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man,” and continued by adding that “Then they get tailored to fit a woman.”

For those of you who are not familiar with the fashion house Monse, it was founded in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who also serve as creative Directors at Oscar de la Renta. On their website it says that their collections are “inspired by menswear and classic tailoring with a deconstructed perspective.

“Elements like twisted tailoring, cascade hems, and slashed silhouettes are amongst the label’s distinguished design details.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monse wrote on their Instagram that “MONSE is proud to take part in a historic milestone with Blue Origin: the launch of its first all-female crewed spaceflight, a moment that redefines the boundaries of possibility.”