Miguel Bezos was seen arriving In Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage, is worth an incredible $229B and he was previously married to Mackenzie Scott, the couple divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin and is father to three biological sons and a daughter they adopted from China. Jeff Bezos was born to Jacklyn and her first husband, Ted Jorgensen in 1964.

Jeff Bezos’s name at birth was Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen at birth. His mum Jacklyn was a 17-year-old high-school student at the time and his father, Ted, then 19, was a Danish American unicyclist born in Chicago.

He arrived at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Jeff’s mother Jacklyn and father Ted split up when Jeff was only 17 months old and Jacklyn remarried Miguel Bezos in 1968. Three years ago, Jeff Bezos appeared alongside Miguel Bezos at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Awards where he honoured his father’s background as a Cuban immigrant navigating a new country. Jeff Bezos shared the speech he made at the awards and said: “My dad is an intense, hard worker, and he’s also warm and teaches an easy smile and self-deprecating humor. My brother, sister and I could not have a better role model. We love him and are so proud of him for this well-deserved recognition from @statueellisfdn.”

The year before, Jeff Bezos shared a photograph of him and Miguel when they were younger and said: “Dad, you’ve given me the greatest gifts a son could ever receive. You always believed in me and loved me unconditionally. With words and actions, you taught high standards, laughter, hard work, kindness, love, seriousness, and lightness. I’m the luckiest son in the world, and I love you.”

In 1995, Jeff Bezos’s parents Jackie and Mike Bezos invested $245,573 in Amazon. According to Brad Stone who wrote the book The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon in 2013, Jeff Bezos said to his parents that “I want you to know what the risks are, because I still want to come home for Thanksgiving if this doesn’t work.”

In a 1999 interview with Wired, Jeff Bezos said when it came to his surname that "The reality, as far as I'm concerned, is that my Dad is my natural father. The only time I ever think about it, genuinely, is when a doctor asks me to fill out a form.”