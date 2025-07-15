It would seem summer is the perfect time for the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon to start dating again.

Hollywood stars are currently holidaying around the world and it would seem that the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon are making the most of the summer when it comes to embarking on new romances. Reese Witherspoon was spotted on holiday in Saint-Tropez in the South of France.

In photos obtained by People magazine, Reese Witherspoon, dressed in a white swimsuit, was seen embracing boyfriend Oliver Haarmann onboard a yacht in the South of France. It was first confirmed that Reese Witherspoon was dating German financier Oliver Haarmann in September 2024.

People magazine reported at the time that “Multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE that the pair have moved from friends to dating after they were spotted on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in New York City together for at least the second time in little over a month, this time for an Assouline opening event that also included Roger Federer and Anna Wintour.” Anna Wintour was recently spotted at Wimbledon 2025.

Oliver Haarmann is founding partner of Searchlight Capital and a minority co-owner of the NHL’s New York Islanders. Reese Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillipe and Jim Toth. Reese and Jim Toth split in 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage and share a son together, Tennessee.

Reese Witherspoon also has daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe. Oliver Haarmann was previously married to private equity businesswoman Mala Gaonkar and the couple have two sons together.

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend?

According to reports, Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend is reportedly hypnotist Jim Curtis. They recently returned home to the States after holidaying in Mallorca, Spain.

In his recent newsletter, Jim Curtis said: “I am back from vacation and what an experience!” and also revealed that “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

Jennifer Aniston has not responded to romance speculation between her and Jim Curtis.

Who is Jessica Alba’s new boyfriend?

Jessica Alba was recently spotted with a ‘mystery man’ heading back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico. TMZ then reported that the ‘mystery man’ was actor Danny Ramirez and said: “The 44-year-old actress appeared to have bagged a 32-year-old ... and a "Captain America" star no less.”

In February of this year, Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren, the couple share three children together.