Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Legally Blonde prequel about Elle Woods’ High School Years is set for Amazon Prime Video.

OMG, Legally Blonde fans can barely contain their excitement as Reese Witherspoon is bringing a Legally Blonde prequel to Amazon’s Prime Video. The announcement was made by Reese Witherspoon who starred as Elle Woods, on Tuesday 14 May at an Amazon advertisers presentation.

Dressed in an homage to Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon was dressed in an all-pink Dolce & Gabbana outfit and held the character’s chihuahua, Bruiser, in her arms. Reese Witherspoon shared the video of the presentation with the caption: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo I’M SO EXCITED!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were quick to share their delight at the news and so far, Reese Witherspoon has received over 16,000 comments, including reactions from celebrities such as Rochelle Humes who wrote: “OMG” whilst Ashley James also wrote: “Omg!!!!” Other fans wrote “Please tell us that your daughter is taking over the role,” whilst another said: “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP HYPERVENTILATING”

According to Deadline,” Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), who will serve as showrunner, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film. The series is set years before the events in the first movie, which kicked off as Elle Woods (Witherspoon) graduated from college and headed to Harvard Law to pursue a legal career.”

Those of you who are Legally Blonde fans will know that the movie came out in 2001, it was based on the novel by Amanda Brown and was written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith. The sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde came out in 2003.

When will the Legally Blonde prequel be released?