It is most certainly an eclectic mix of famous faces in the royal box at Wimbledon on Day 12. Enjoying the tennis action are Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife, theatre director and playwright Sophie Hunter. Dame Anna Wintour, who was also spotted, may have a bit more time on her hands as she recently announced she was stepping down from her role as day-to-day editor of American Vogue.

As if Benedict and Anna weren’t enough A-list names, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was also seen enjoying Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Taylor Fritz. Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg and wife Lady Miriam Clegg were also in the royal box, as was actor Rami Malek and cricket legend Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

It would seem that Wimbledon is the place to be when it comes to celebrities this year as the likes of actress Sienna Miller, actor Hugh Grant and Queen Camilla also have been in attendance. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have also been at Wimbledon 2025 and it is hoped that their daughter might attend the finals along with potentially their other daughter Pippa and granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales is a huge tennis fan and has attended Wimbledon many times over the years. Take a look at the famous people at Wimbledon today.

