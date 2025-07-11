Famous people at Wimbledon today: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Anna Wintour are in the royal box on Day 12

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Anna Wintour and actor Benedict Cumberbatch have been spotted at Wimbledon.

It is most certainly an eclectic mix of famous faces in the royal box at Wimbledon on Day 12. Enjoying the tennis action are Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife, theatre director and playwright Sophie Hunter. Dame Anna Wintour, who was also spotted, may have a bit more time on her hands as she recently announced she was stepping down from her role as day-to-day editor of American Vogue.

As if Benedict and Anna weren’t enough A-list names, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was also seen enjoying Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Taylor Fritz. Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg and wife Lady Miriam Clegg were also in the royal box, as was actor Rami Malek and cricket legend Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

It would seem that Wimbledon is the place to be when it comes to celebrities this year as the likes of actress Sienna Miller, actor Hugh Grant and Queen Camilla also have been in attendance. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have also been at Wimbledon 2025 and it is hoped that their daughter might attend the finals along with potentially their other daughter Pippa and granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales is a huge tennis fan and has attended Wimbledon many times over the years. Take a look at the famous people at Wimbledon today.

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio watches the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025

1. Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio at Wimbledon

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio watches the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 | Getty Images

Fashion designer, Tom Ford and Fomer Editor in Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour look on in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day eleven

2. Fashion designer Tom Ford and Dame Anna Wintour at Wimbledon 2025

Fashion designer, Tom Ford and Fomer Editor in Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour look on in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day eleven | Getty Images

Rami Malek, theatre director Sophie Hunter and husband actor Benedict Cumberbatch prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain

3. Actor Rami Malek, theatre director Sophie Hunter and actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Rami Malek, theatre director Sophie Hunter and husband actor Benedict Cumberbatch prior to the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain | Getty Images

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo attend as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 11, 2025 in Wimbledon

4. Jamie Laing and pregnant wife Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo attend as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 11, 2025 in Wimbledon | Getty Images for Emirates

