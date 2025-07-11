When Catherine, Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon 2024, she received a standing ovation in the royal box.

After a torrid 2024, it was unsure whether Catherine, Princess of Wales would attend Wimbledon last year. However, the Princess of Wales was joined by her sister Pippa Matthews and daughter Princess Charlotte at the men’s final.

As she entered the royal box with her sister and daughter, Catherine, Princess of Wales was greeted with a standing ovation. Her appearance at Wimbledon in 2024 came a month after she joined senior royals at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Last September, Catherine Princess of Wales shared a video by Will Warr and a statement which read: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.”

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales pulled out of Royal Ascot this year, earlier this month, she visited a hospital in Essex where she spoke about life after cancer and said: "You're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

Catherine, Princess of Wales was by her husband Prince William’s side on Macron’s recent state visit to the UK and there is no indication either way at present whether she will attend Wimbledon 2025. Her parents Carole and Michael Middleton have attended Wimbledon this year, as has Queen Camilla.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun that Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon 2024 as "It was a long held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat

"Kate felt guilty she hadn't been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

It will be interesting to see this year if Princess Charlotte joins her once again, along with the Princess of Wales’s sister and Princess Charlotte’s aunt, Pippa Matthews.