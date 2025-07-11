Taylor Fritz is set to be supported by girlfriend Morgan Riddle as he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-final.

American and world number 5 Taylor Fritz is playing his first semi-final at Wimbledon this year. When it comes to his match against Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz has said: “It gives me a lot of confidence that I've been here before, and I've played the pressure matches,” and also revealed that “I don't think anything's going to get more stressful than me playing Frances [Tiafoe] in New York for a spot in the final.

“I also really do think I'm a much better tennis player than I was a year ago or even two years ago. I think right now I'm playing at a much higher level in tennis than I was.”

When he is not playing tennis, Taylor Fritz likes to play video game League of Legends and in an interview last year, said: “It’s one of the things I enjoy; to grind and play when I’m not playing (tennis). I’m such a competitive person so I like to compete in other ways.”

Wimbledon Fritz vs Alcaraz: Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and why has she been dubbed a ‘Tennis Barbie’? Morgan Riddle looks on from the player's box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles quarter-final match between Taylor Fritz of United States and Karen Khachanov on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor Fritz also said: “It sounds crazy, but League Of Legends – and especially the position I play in the game – is very mentally taxing and mentally draining. I have to be super dialed in.”

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend is Morgan Riddle, the couple reportedly met on a dating app five years ago. She has been referred to as a “Tennis Barbie” and took to TikTok last year and said: “Sometimes my outfits are inspired by asking myself the question, what will piss male fans off the most today? Over the years, I’ve been nicknamed “Tennis Barbie,”and I take that as a compliment.”

She went on to say that “Today’s look is inspired by sparking pink Barbie from 1964.”In response to the TikTok, one fan wrote: “You are a gift to the tennis fam” whilst another one said: “When they showed you on tv I said out loud, ‘omg I love her outfit.”

In August 2023 The New York Times called Morgan Riddle the “most famous woman in men’s tennis,” and in the same year, the fashion influencer told People magazine that “I think that he appreciates that we both have this collective goal of bringing it to a younger crowd. He does his part of it and I do mine.”

Morgan Riddle also revealed to People magazine that “I remember when him and I first met, within the first week or two, one of the things that he told me is, 'I just want tennis to be cooler in our generation.' It's just not.”