Lily Collins, Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller and Sir David Beckham have dressed to impress at Wimbledon 2025.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is yet to appear at Wimbledon 2025, but I am in no doubt if she does attend, she will be one of the best dressed attendees if not the best dressed attendee. However, without Catherine, Princess of Wales, there have been plenty of stars who have worn stylish outfits.

I am a huge fan of almost everything actress Sienna Miller wears and I was not disappointed in her choice of outfit to Wimbledon 2025, she attended the championships with her partner Oli Green. Sienna Miller looked very pretty in an Alessandra Rich, a label favoured by Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Although Hugh Grant appeared to be photographed asleep at one point at Wimbledon 2025, he and his television producer wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, still looked incredibly elegant in the royal box. I was also a fan of Richard E.Grant’s suit, he looked very dapper alongside his daughter Olivia Grant.

Some may say the slight cut out detailing in Lily Collins's blue and white striped Stella Jean dress was slightly risqué, but even for myself, who hates anything too short or too revealing, I thought it was just perfect.

Other celebrities who looked suitably stylish at Wimbledon included Sir David Beckham who took his mum Sandra and GK Barry who opted for a chic tweed mini dress.

Sienna Miller, Lily Collins and Richard E. Grant were some of the best dressed stars at Wimbledon 2025

1. From left to right: Sienna Miller, Lily Collins and Richard E. Grant

Sienna Miller, Lily Collins and Richard E. Grant were some of the best dressed stars at Wimbledon 2025 | Getty Images

Sienna Miller looked very pretty in an Alessandra Rich dress on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2025

2. Sienna Miller and partner Oli Green smile in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Laura Siegemund of Germany on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2025

Sienna Miller looked very pretty in an Alessandra Rich dress on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 | Getty Images

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins looked striking in a blue and white striped Stella Jean dress

3. Lily Collins attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 6, 2025 in Wimbledon

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins looked striking in a blue and white striped Stella Jean dress | Getty Images for Emirates

How dapper does actor Richard E. Grant look in a white suit, waistcoat and tie? His daughter Olivia Grant also looks chic in a summer dress with straps

4. Actor, Richard E. Grant smiles from the Royal Box with his daughter Olivia Grant

How dapper does actor Richard E. Grant look in a white suit, waistcoat and tie? His daughter Olivia Grant also looks chic in a summer dress with straps | Getty Images

