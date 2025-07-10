American tennis star Amanda Anisimova is facing Aryna Sabalenka in the semi finals at Wimbledon.

US tennis star Amanda Anisimova beat Russian Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon to face Aryna Sabalenka. Amanda Anisimova said: “That tie-break was super stressful, so tough. I just kept fighting and I’m so happy I got it done. I’m very excited to be in the semi-final for the first time, and I’m so grateful that my sister and her husband flew in to experience this with me.”

Amanda Anisimova was only 17 when she reached the final four at the French Open in 2019 but in 2023 decided to take a break from the tour as she had been struggling with “my mental health and burnout " for nearly a year. Amanda took to her Instagram at the time and said: “Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support 🤍✌️.”

US player Amanda Anisimova plays a forehand return to Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

In response to her post, one fan wrote: “Thank you for being a role model and saying this out loud. Everyone struggles but not everyone admits it. Something so intense as being a professional athlete or anything else that is all consuming is so tough. Thank you again 🌸,” whilst another said: “Mental health is crucial to your growth (well even to your survival). Decompress, recharge and enjoy life. When you are ready to return, I will be watching. Blessings.”

Amanda recently told BBC Radio 5 Live that "I learned a lot about myself, my interests off the court and just taking some time to breathe and live a normal life for a bit," and also said: "What I've learned is to listen honestly to yourself, to your intuition and what your body is telling you."

When it comes to her life away from the tennis court, Amanda Anisimova is dating reality TV star Tyler Roos who appeared in the hit TV series The Amazing Race Australia. Tyler Roos is the son of Australian Football League legend Paul Roos.

Amanda Anisimova has had to overcome personal tragedy as her father and former coach Konstantin was found dead after suffering a heart attack just before Amanda turned 18. She revealed to the New York Post in 2020 that “It was very tough” and withdrew from the US Open in 2019.