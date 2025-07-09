Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego to earn himself a place in the Wimbledon Quarter-final against Jannik Sinner.

After beating Lorenzo Sonego, Ben Shelton said: “I’m getting very comfortable out here on No.1 Court,” he said. “I was told before I came over here for the first time that the crowds here at Wimbledon were a bit quieter than the other Slams but I didn’t feel that today.”

Although it should all be about Ben Shelton and his tennis, a lot of attention has been focused on his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman. In an Instagram story recently, she said: "For those who don't know… my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany," and also said: "Also, for Ben's matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad.

"My dad's not even in my life. No need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine.

"It's his and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."

Trinity Rodman currently plays football for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and is a member of the US women’s national soccer team.

US Ben Shelton (R) speaks with his coach and father Bryan Shelton during a training on the tenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2025.

Who is Ben Shelton’s sister?

Ben Shelton’s sister is Emma and she recently went viral when Ben gave an on-court interview where he said: “She’s been here for every match that I’ve played this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm,” Ben also said: “But she has work back in the US, starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”

Ben then went on to say “If any of you all have some connections and get her a couple extra days off so she can stay and we can keep this rolling, that’d be great.”

Who are Ben Shelton’s parents?

Ben Shelton’s mother Lisa played tennis at a junior level and now works as a realtor. Ben’s father Bryan is a former professional tennis player and in 1993, he reached the finals of the French Open in mixed doubles with partner Lori McNeil. Bryan also reached the Round of 16 in singles at Wimbledon in 1994.

Bryan went on to become head tennis coach at the University of Florida and now coaches his son Ben full time. When he retired from collegiate coaching, Ben posted a tribute to his dad on Instagram and said: “My dad retired from collegiate coaching today. Congrats on everything you’ve accomplished in your 24 years out there.”

"This isn’t a career that’s defined by championships and accolades, but by the people impacted and lives changed. You showed up to work every day and gave a perfect effort. You did things with character and humility no matter the situation.”

"You’ve kept your faith wherever your life has taken you, and always put your family first. There isn’t a better role model for young men trying to find their way in life. The Gator Nation may have suffered a blow with this one, but we always bounce back. 🧡💙"

Shelton eded his tribute with these words:"That being said, the dream team is back together baby‼️ Can’t wait to have you out on tour with me, and see what we can accomplish together 🤞🏽🐐."