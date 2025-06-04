Alexander Bublik beat British number one Jack Draper to play Jannik Sinner in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Alexander Bublik beat British number one Jack Draper to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Prior to playing Jack Draper, Alexander Bublik had said: “Right now, everybody is like robots, and they’re just crazy, crazy performance guys.” He also said: “I’m the guy you can see having a nice time down the street in Paris in the evening before the match,” and added: “Not to go crazy, but I’m social. I can skip the practice if I don’t feel like it.

“In my opinion, I’m super normal, and they make me feel different.”

As Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Bublik in the French Open quarter-finals, who is Sinner’s girlfriend? Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during the Men's Singles Quarter Final match on Day Eleven of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When it comes to the personal life of Jannik Sinner, he has been linked with Russian model Lara Leito, the former partner of ex-partner of Hollywood star Adrien Brody. A month ago, the Daily Mail reported that “Italian outlet Chi Magazine pictured Sinner, 23, with 31-year-old model Leito at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Leito reportedly greeted Sinner's coaching team and was seen filming the star as she watched him train from the stands”

However, Sinner seemed to quash the rumours and said: “There's a whole lot of attention, also off the court” and also said: “And I was also very surprised to see some pictures, which are nothing serious.

“I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, it's all good.”

Who is Jannik Sinner’s former girlfriend?

Jannik Sinner was reportedly in a relationship with fellow tennis star Anna Kalinskaya, the couple are believed to have started dating in April 2024 but are believed to have ‘taken a break’ in November of last year.

In June 2024, Jannik Sinner told Vanity Fair Italia that "Of course, it's not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments, I'm very focused. But I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone." Sinner also said: “And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children."

Jannik Siner was also in a previous relationship with Maria Braccini. They couple first started dating in 2020 and dated for around three years, with a brief break in 2021 before reportedly splitting for good in 2024.