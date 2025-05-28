British No. 2 Emma Raducanu will play Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in the second round of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu is set to face Iga Swiatek at the French Open today. Although she suffered with a back issue in the lead up to the tournament, Emma Raducanu still overcame Wang Xinyu in three sets in the first round of the competition.

The 22-year old will now play Iga Swiatek on May 28 at the French Open in Paris and the match will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. During her first round match against Wang Xinyu, Emma Raducanu battled sickness.

After the match, Emma Raducanu said: "I'm actually really proud of today's match, more so than I think a lot of the matches that I played recently or in general, because I woke up and I felt really sick."

Emma also said: "To have come through that and overcome how I was feeling, I'm really happy with it."

Emma Raducanu faces Iga Swiatek at French Open, what’s her net worth, boyfriend, did she date Jack Draper? Emma Raducanu of Great Britain smiles after her victory over Wang Xinyu of People's Republic of China in the Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 French Open. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

During the match, Emma Raducanu had to have her blood pressure taken and revealed that "I was just fighting through. It was really difficult.”

"It didn't really go away throughout the whole match.

"I'm really happy because it would have been easy to let it drag me down."

What’s Emma Raducanu’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Emma Raducanu has a net worth of $12.9M. Her sponsors include the likes of British Airways, Dior, Evian, HSBC, Porsche, Tiffany and Vodafone and Nike.

Did Emma Raducanu date Jack Draper?

Although Emma Raducanu is said to be close friends with Jack Draper, there is no indication to suggest that they have been romantically involved. Jack Draper told The Times that "She has always been there for me. I've always been there for her. She's extremely bubbly, very kind, very thoughtful, always giggling, really smart. A really, really, really good girl."

Does Emma Raducanu have a boyfriend?

Emma Raducanu was reportedly dating Carlo Agostinelli, the son of US Financier Robert Agostinelli. They are believed to have started dating in May 2023 but split in the summer of 2024.

The Sun reported at the time that following their split “Emma has also blocked Carlo from her social media account, suggesting she is the one who called time on the relationship.”

A source also told The Sun that: “Emma has 2.4million followers on Instagram but Carlo is no longer one of them.”