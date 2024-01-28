Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although he trailed by two sets in his first grand slam final, Jannik Sinner went on to beat Daniil Medvedev to clinch the Australian Open and won 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3. He is only the third Italian man to win a grand slam title and is the youngest man to win the Australian Open since Novak Djokovic in 2008. The Guardian reported that “ At 22 years and 165 days, he is also only the second man born in the 200s to win a grand slam title after Carlos Alcaraz.”

For those of you who think the 22 year old has little time for a romantic life, think again. Jannik Sinner is dating model and influencer Maria Braccini. However, perhaps unusually, Maria’s Instagram is private and the couple prefer to keep their lives as private as possible.

Jannik Sinner was born in San Candido, a small town in northern Italy in August 2001 and was a skiing champion as a boy. He lives in Monte-Carlo and left home at the age of 13 to forge a career in tennis. He said in 2021 that “When I left home at 13, I dreamed of becoming a professional. Seven years later, I am in the top ten,”

Jannik Sinner was named Newcomer of the Year in 2019 by The Association of Tennis Professionals and at Wimbledon 2023, he reached his first Slam semi-final. Jannik Sinner is not only renowned for his tennis but for his lucrative endorsements. After carrying a personalised Gucci bag onto the courts at Wimbledon, he was nicknamed ‘The Fox.’

Jannik has not only modelled for Gucci but for the likes of Nike, Head, Rolex, Alfa Romeo and Lavazza too. He also got to test out a Ferrari recently when he went to visit their base at Maranello.