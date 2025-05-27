Britain's Cameron Norrie has beaten former Number One tennis star Daniil Medvedev to reach the second round of the French Open.

British number three Cameron Norrie took nearly four hours to beat world number one Daniil Medvedev in a five set thriller in the first round of the French Open. BBC’s Annabel Croft said: “Wow! I think we all need to take a deep breath after that.”

“You can just see how proud and delighted he is with the tennis he has just produced to take out a former world number one.”

Although Cameron Norrie was born in South Africa and brought up in New Zealand he decided to play under the banner of Britain as his father David is from Glasgow and his mother Helen hails from Cardiff. In 2022, he reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2022 but lost out to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Cameron Norrie was once asked how British he felt in a press conference and he said: It’s pretty interesting, my background obviously from various places.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain kisses his girlfriend Louise Jacobi after his three set victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the men's final match on Day 14 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on October 17, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“But I’m living here, basing here – I feel good coming back here, practicing with the younger Brits.

“I think ever since college I’ve been living here – I’m enjoying it.

“It’s pretty similar to the people and the sports and everything.

“I love rugby, the cricket. I’m feeling pretty at home.

“It’s been great to follow all the sports here. It’s been good.”

Who is Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend?

Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend is Louise Jacobi who is from Chicago in the USA. The couple met after Cameron Norrie had been studying at the Texan Christian University (TCU) back in 2019.

According to Louise Jacobi’s Instagram profile, she is a partner at clothing shop Morphew Europe and works in textiles for the company Please Do Not Touch. She has nearly 3000 followers on Instagram.

In October 2024, Louise posted photographs of herself and Cameron Norrie in Vienna and wrote: “Vienna was the first tennis tournament I ever went to. Who would have thought I’d still be coming here 5 years later. Some photos over the years with Cam in this amazing city.”

In August 2023, Louise shared a photograph of herself and Cameron on Instagram in honour of his birthday, the caption read: “Happy Birthday to my favorite person. Love you!”