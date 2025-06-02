If Jack Draper beats Alexander Bublik, he could face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Jack Draper is taking on Alexander Bublik in the French Open and if he wins, he could face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals. Ahead of the match, Alexander Bublik said of Jack Draper that “Jack for me is insane. I mean, last year the guy is 40 in the world. This year he is top five in the world.”

Alexander Bublik also said: “That’s a crazy achievement. He doesn’t seem to stop, so I mean, what do I have to do to beat him? I don’t know.

“I will just go there, enjoy the time, show what I’m capable of showing, and we all know what I’m capable of doing on court and then we see how it goes.”

There have been rumours that Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper once dated, but it looks like the pair are just good friends and Draper once told The Times that “She has always been there for me. I've always been there for her. She's extremely bubbly, very kind, very thoughtful, always giggling, really smart. A really, really, really good girl."

As Jack Draper gets ready for his French Open match against Alexander Bublik, does he have a girlfriend? Jack Draper of Great Britain walks down the concourse after a practice session on Day Nine of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is reportedly currently single. She was said to have been dating Carlo Agostinelli, the son of US Financier Robert Agostinelli. They are believed to have started a relationship in May 2023 but split in the summer of 2024

Does Jack Draper have a girlfriend?

If reports are to be believed, it would seem that Jack Draper doesn’t have a girlfriend and doesn’t have time for dating because of his career. In an interview with Tatler magazine, Jack Draper said: “I’m always on the road. Always playing, always training. It’s tough to sustain any form of relationship.”

When he was asked by Tatler if he was Andy Murray’s heir, Jack Draper said: “I am not here to take over from anyone. I just want to be known as Jack Draper, who followed my own path.”

Jack Draper is 23 years old. He reportedly has a net worth of over £4 million.