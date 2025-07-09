Belinda Bencic is taking on Mirra Andreeva in the Wimbledon Women’s Quarterfinal.

Only nine months after giving birth to daughter Bella, Belinda Bencic won the Abu Dhabi Open in February and shared the moment on Instagram. The caption read: “When you win your first title as a mom, less than four months after maternity leave, in front of your daughter.”

In an interview with The Times, Belinda Bencic spoke about motherhood and said“I feel like you have to be really prepared for not being able to do everything perfectly, you know? I think what I try sometimes in the household, in the tennis court, being a mum, I think you just have to let some things go. You have to compromise.”

When she takes on Mirra Andreeva in the Wimbledon Women’s Quarterfinal, Belinda is set to be supported in the stands by her husband Martin Hromkovic, who is dad to their daughter Bella. Martin used to play football for the likes of FK Inter Bratislava and OFC Russell Gabcikovo.

Martin then studied for a master’s degree and switched from playing football to becoming a fitness and conditioning coach. Martin became Belinda’s coach and in 2022, she spoke about their relationship to Blick and said: “It came a little unexpected, but it’s an ideal situation. When I work on fitness in Slovakia, we can be together.”

She also revealed that ““Martin wants the best for me for my private life and sport. He often travels. I'm very grateful for his support!

“Fortunately, we can separate private and professional life well. When I work, I really see him as a coach. I hope it stays that way.

“For him, the job is done when I’m fit. Martin was an athlete himself, a footballer. So he understands well when I’m nervous or tense.”

Belinda revealed that she was expecting their daughter around the same time that Martin proposed to her in the Maldives in November 2023. She announced the birth of baby Bella in April 2024. Following the announcement on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Congratulations Belinda & Martin,” whilst another person said: “So precious.”

The last mum to win at Wimbledon was Evonne Goolagong 45 years ago. Five years ago, she told wtatennis.com that "When I came off court, I was told I was the first mother to win the singles title for 66 years. It’s now been 40 years since I won. She also said: “Only two other mothers have won Grand Slams in the Open Era. So, no, I guess it’s not that surprising [that another mother hasn't won Wimbledon since]. It’s just not that easy after children."