At the very top of the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy at Wimbledon sits a gold pineapple - but what’s the reason behind this?

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the official Wimbledon website, “no one seems to know why. ”

The most plausible explanation, the site explains, is rooted in 19th-century status symbols. It says: “The most plausible explanation for the presence of this unlikely fruit atop the most prestigious trophy in tennis is that, when The Championships began in the latter half of the 19th century, pineapples were prized as a rare and exclusive food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Although Christopher Columbus brought a pineapple back from his 1492 expedition to the New World, pineapples remained expensive to import to, or grow in, Western Europe, until commercial production began in Hawaii in the early 1900s. Serving them was thus an indication of high status.”

Pineapples were commonly used in 19th-century decorative art to convey hospitality and wealth, and the symbolism stuck. Today, the gilded fruit remains an iconic – if unexplained – part of Wimbledon tradition.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: A detailed view of the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy, The Cup, prior to The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy, first presented in 1887, is made of silver gilt and stands 18 inches high with a diameter of 7.5 inches. Its inscription reads: “The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World,” and is engraved with the names of previous champions.

Despite its prominence, winners don’t get to keep the actual trophy. The practice changed after William Renshaw won three times in a row, prompting the need for three separate trophies. Instead, champions now receive a three-quarter-size replica inscribed with all past winners' names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies’ Singles Trophy, introduced in 1886, is a sterling silver salver - often called the Rosewater Dish - measuring 18.75 inches in diameter. Its intricate design features classical gods and symbols representing the seven liberal arts, including Astronomy, Music, and Geometry.

The tournament takes place over 14 days from Monday, 30 June to Sunday, July 13.