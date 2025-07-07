American tennis star Ben Shelton is through to the quarter finals at Wimbledon 2025 and always has had his two pillars of strength by his side - his sister Emma and his girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman.

Shelton, 22, ranked 10th in the world, delivered a commanding straight-sets victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Saturday (6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2). He then went on to beat Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in a fourth-round clash (3-6 6-1 7-6(1) 7-5).

But it was his on-court interview on the weekend that made his sister and his girlfriend went viral, as he launched a cheeky public plea to his sister’s employer, Morgan Stanley.

“She’s been here for every match that I’ve played this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm,” Shelton said, gesturing toward Emma in the stands. “But she has work back in the US, starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”

That admission drew laughter and boos from the Wimbledon crowd, as Emma covered her face in embarrassment. Shelton wasn’t done. “If any of you all have some connections and get her a couple extra days off so she can stay and we can keep this rolling, that’d be great,” he added, grinning.

The appeal appeared to work. Just hours later, Emma posted a joyful video on Instagram where Shelton is heard asking: “You got the week off or what?” She responds with a celebratory dance and captioned the post, “thank you MS 💙💙💙 return flight: cancelled.” Shelton added in the video, “Shoutout, Morgan Stanley.”

Shelton also praised his broader support system, saying: “I’ve been playing well this week. It’s not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend’s here.”

Ben Shelton and his girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman | Ben Shelton on Instagram

Rodman, 22, officially confirmed their relationship in March, sharing a picture of the two with the caption: “Dibs.” She’s a sporting powerhouse in her own right, scoring three goals for Team USA during their gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics and having been named US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021.

Shelton, who turned pro in 2022, currently sits at a career-high No. 10 in the ATP singles rankings as of June 16, 2025. The Atlanta-born left-hander boasts a season record of 19-14 with nearly $1.8 million in prize money earned this year. He’s won two career singles titles and has accumulated over $7.3 million in career earnings.

Standing 6'4" (193 cm) and weighing 195 lbs (88 kg), Shelton is coached by his father, Bryan Shelton, a former professional player himself. The young American has yet to drop a set in this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Shelton will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.