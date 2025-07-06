A warning has been issued about thunderstorms which could see heavy rain today - and could affect two major sporting events

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says the storms are likely on the east side of England from the north of Lincolnshire, covering all of East Anglia, and also London and Kent. Its forecast says they will spread as far west as Peterborough and then further across into England to cover some of Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

This area certainly covers the Wimbledon tennis championships - borders where the British Grand Prix is being held at Silverstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters have said: “Thunderstorms are expected to occur during Sunday, initially in the west of the region but spreading east through the morning. These will bring heavy rain, lightning and some hail.

“Within the warning area, 15-25 mm of rain is expected quite widely, much of this falling within two or three hours at any given place. Where repeated thunderstorms occur, locally higher peaks of 40-60 mm are possible.”

The warning lasts until 7pm today.

The generalised advice is that driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times, and that there is a risk of building damage from lightning strikes.