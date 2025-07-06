The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix is today - with Lewis Hamilton hoping to extend his record of wins in his new team Ferrari.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix is today at Silverstone in Northamptonshire. It starts at 3pm.

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

There are options on how to watch it.

Channel 4 is screening the race, with build-up starting at 1.30pm, and coverage from 2.30pm.

It is also on Sky - Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1, and also on the Sky Sports app, which also offers onboard camera options. Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a Now TV day pass or a cancel-anytime month pass

Does the British Grand Prix have to be on terrestrial television?

No, it is not one of the sports which Ofcom insists must be on free-to-air TV.

Those are the football World Cup, Women's World Cup, UEFA European Championship, FA Cup Final and the Scottish Cup Final (in Scotland). The list also includes the Grand National and the Epsom Derby, and the rugby league Challenge Cup final and the rugby union World Cup final. It also includes all of Wimbledon the summer and winter Olympic Games and the Paralympics.

How will the grid be formed for today’s British Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is on pole after a late brilliant lap. Oscar Piastri is second with McLaren team-mate and championship rival Lando Norris third.

George Russell will occupy fourth on the grid for Mercedes, while Hamilton – despite appearing to be in the mix for his 105th career pole and his first in Ferrari colours – finished only fifth.

Hamilton was in the mix for a pole position - the top five were separated by just two-tenths of a second - as he went into the last qualifying session second fastest but admitted a late mistake cost him, as he went slightly off the line on the final right-hand bend, which cost him a spot on the front row - and possibly his first pole for 714 days.

A downbeat Hamilton said: “I just had understeer at Turn 16 and lost the time that I had. It probably cost me at least a second. The lap was really, really nice, it was just that last corner. I don’t know if it was the kerb that sent me a little bit wide? I just lost it. It was just over a tenth so that would definitely have put me on the front row.

“The understeer is something that you get with this car. It is what you do when you are overdriving to get that extra bit of time.”

Hamilton has failed to finish in the top three in his first 11 races as a Ferrari driver – the deepest he has ever gone into a season without a podium.