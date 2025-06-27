A teammate of F1 legend Michael Schumacher said he is “sad” he wasn’t able to help the seven-time world champion.

Schumacher, now 55, suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps nearly 12 years ago.

Since then, his condition has remained a closely-guarded secret, with his family maintaining complete privacy and limiting access to only a select few.

Patrese, 71, raced alongside a young Schumacher during their time together at Benetton in 1993 and developed a lasting friendship with the German driver, even after retiring from racing the following year.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Patrese shared how he hoped that hearing a familiar voice might trigger something for Schumacher in his recovery process - an idea rooted in medical cases where auditory stimuli have prompted positive responses in comatose patients.

“That is a very sad moment,” Patrese said of Schumacher’s accident. “You know that sometimes if they hear [a familiar voice], some boys wake up, that they recognise a voice.

“I asked [his wife] Corinna if they wanted me to go there and try to help, if I could. Well, if I could, I would have, but they said, ‘No, thank you. It's not the moment.’

“But that moment has never come.”

Schumacher's family - including wife Corinna and children Gina and Mick - have chosen to keep his condition out of the public eye, providing only brief and carefully worded updates over the years.