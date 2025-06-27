Michael Schumacher: Ex-Benetton teammate Ricardo Patrese claims wife Corinna "never" let him try and help
Schumacher, now 55, suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps nearly 12 years ago.
Since then, his condition has remained a closely-guarded secret, with his family maintaining complete privacy and limiting access to only a select few.
Patrese, 71, raced alongside a young Schumacher during their time together at Benetton in 1993 and developed a lasting friendship with the German driver, even after retiring from racing the following year.
Speaking to the Daily Express, Patrese shared how he hoped that hearing a familiar voice might trigger something for Schumacher in his recovery process - an idea rooted in medical cases where auditory stimuli have prompted positive responses in comatose patients.
“That is a very sad moment,” Patrese said of Schumacher’s accident. “You know that sometimes if they hear [a familiar voice], some boys wake up, that they recognise a voice.
“I asked [his wife] Corinna if they wanted me to go there and try to help, if I could. Well, if I could, I would have, but they said, ‘No, thank you. It's not the moment.’
“But that moment has never come.”
Schumacher's family - including wife Corinna and children Gina and Mick - have chosen to keep his condition out of the public eye, providing only brief and carefully worded updates over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.