Formula One legend Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna are parents to Mick and Gina-Maria.

In December 2013, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who was then 44, was left “fighting for his life,” after a ski accident in the French Alps. At a news conference at the time, the team at the hospital treating him said: “We cannot tell you what the outcome will be yet,” and they added: “All we can do is wait.”

The anaesthetist at the University Hospital in Grenoble where Michael Schumacher was treated said: "We had to operate urgently to release some pressure in his head," and after a post-operative scan of Michael’s brain took place, Neurosurgeon Stephan Chabardes revealed that the scan had shown"diffuse haemorrhagic lesions" on both sides of Schumacher's brain.

The ski accident took place when the German racing champion had been skiing off piste with his then teenage son, Mick. Before his accident, Michael Schumacher had been a keen skier. In the Netflix documentary Schumacher, his wife Corinna said: "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find.”

As Flavio Briatore shares update on Michael Schumacher, what has Mick Schumacher said about his dad? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Corinna also said: "We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Flavio Briatore, who has a daughter Leni with supermodel Heidi Klum, who oversaw Schumacher’s first two world championship victories at Benetton in the 1990s and is now team boss at Alpine spoke to Corriere della Sera and said: “If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory.”

Briatore went on to say that “Corinna and I talk often, though.”

Who is Mick Schumacher?

Mick Schumacher is the son of Michael and Corinna Schumacher. He competed in Formula One for a year from 2021 until 2022 and now competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine.

According to Racing News 365,Mick Schumacher might make a return to F1 and said: “Schumacher left the German manufacturer at the end of last season, leaving him on the outside looking in on F1. However, there is a possibility of a lifeline with Cadillac as he is understood to be on their shortlist ahead of its debut next season.”

In the Netflix documentary, Mick Schumacher opened up about his father’s accident and said: “The Netflix documentary focused on showing the human side of my father, as well as his successes.

“I think it is very good. But, at the same time, it is extremely difficult for me to watch it. That shows how much feeling there is in this film and how many emotions it evokes.”