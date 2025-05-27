Confession time. I did want to put together my pick of the best and worst dressed stars at the American Music Awards 2025, but I honestly couldn’t find any celebrities who deserved to be featured on a best dressed list. Harsh? No, just accurate.
Top of my worst dressed stars at the American Music Awards 2025 has to be Heidi Montag. What was she thinking of? Surely a stylist didn’t decide to encourage her to wear the outfit Heidi chose? It looked like she was auditioning for the part of a new superhero and chose a bizarre royal blue top and matching trousers.
As for supermodel Heidi Klum, why oh why does she always choose the most unflattering of outfits? Her son Henry Samuel looked super stylish, but the same couldn’t be said about his mum. Better luck next time Heidi.
If US singer songwriter Rebecca Black had chosen her outfit for the American Music Awards 2025 for her own wedding, I would have loved her look. However, this bridal ensemble was not right for an awards ceremony, not right at all!
In case you didn’t know, I am not a fan of sheer dresses, so you won’t be surprised to read that I was not a fan of Kehlani’s sheer dress, not a good look at all! As for Sexyy Red’s look, was she just trying to live up to her name? It wasn’t sexy and just looked tacky!
Take a look at the stars who made my worst dressed list for the American Music Awards 2025. Enjoy!
