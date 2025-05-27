Confession time. I did want to put together my pick of the best and worst dressed stars at the American Music Awards 2025, but I honestly couldn’t find any celebrities who deserved to be featured on a best dressed list. Harsh? No, just accurate.

Top of my worst dressed stars at the American Music Awards 2025 has to be Heidi Montag. What was she thinking of? Surely a stylist didn’t decide to encourage her to wear the outfit Heidi chose? It looked like she was auditioning for the part of a new superhero and chose a bizarre royal blue top and matching trousers.

As for supermodel Heidi Klum, why oh why does she always choose the most unflattering of outfits? Her son Henry Samuel looked super stylish, but the same couldn’t be said about his mum. Better luck next time Heidi.

If US singer songwriter Rebecca Black had chosen her outfit for the American Music Awards 2025 for her own wedding, I would have loved her look. However, this bridal ensemble was not right for an awards ceremony, not right at all!

In case you didn’t know, I am not a fan of sheer dresses, so you won’t be surprised to read that I was not a fan of Kehlani’s sheer dress, not a good look at all! As for Sexyy Red’s look, was she just trying to live up to her name? It wasn’t sexy and just looked tacky!

Take a look at the stars who made my worst dressed list for the American Music Awards 2025. Enjoy!

1 . From left to right: Heidi Klum, Heidi Montag and Rebecca Black There were certainly plenty of contendors for the worst dressed stars at the American Music Awards 2024, but Heidi Klum, Heidi Montag and Rebecca Black definitely chose oufits that failed to impress | Getty Images Share

2 . Supermodel Heidi Klum with son Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel looked very smart at the American Music Awards 2025, but I was not a fan of his mother's unflattering back dress with ruffled train that she wore with thigh high black boots | Getty Images Share

3 . Heidi Montag attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Oh dear, oh dear. Heidi Montag opted for a royal blue sparkly top and matching trousers and seemed to be auditioning for a part as a new superhero rather than attending a music awards. She looked to be wearing a wig for the occasion | Getty Images Share

4 . US singer and hair artist Guy Tang arrives for the 51st American Music Awards I do love a bit of animal print, but not sure Guy Tang's red and black zebra print suit was what I had in mind! | AFP via Getty Images Share