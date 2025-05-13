The Cannes Film Festival is always one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year and the Cannes Film Festival 2025 (May 13 to May 24) is set to be no exception. Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Cruise are some of the Hollywood stars expected at this year’s festival.

Over the years, there have been some exceptionally dressed stars at the Cannes Film Festival. Some of my personal favourites include the yellow Emanuel Ungaro dress that Angelina Jolie wore to the premiere of Ocean's 13 back in 2007. I also absolutely adored the green Gucci dress Lupita Nyong'o wore to the La Tête Haute premiere in 2015.

When it comes to the worst outfits at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, I have to say that I was most certainly not a fan of the yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown supermodel Heidi Klum wore in 2023. I loved the colour, but the cut out detailing exposing her chest was just so tacky.

Julia Fox is on the list for one of the worst dressed stars at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, I know she wanted to attract attention by wearing a see-through glass top at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party which took place during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but it was just the antithesis of grace and style.

Take a look at my pick of the best and worst dressed stars at the Cannes Film Festival over the years and see whether you agree or disagree with me….

From left to right: Angelina Jolie and Heidi Klum Both wore yellow, but Angelina Jolie wore it well in 2007 whilst Heidi Klum's dress was a fashion disaster in 2023

Angelina Jolie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 Best Dressed: Angelina Jolie wowed in a yellow Emanuel Ungaro dress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007

Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 Worst Dressed: Was Heidi Klum going to a carnival or the Cannes Film Festival?