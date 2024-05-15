Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Cannes 2024, Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep are giving a masterclass when it comes to dressing stylishly.

Style has got nothing to do with age and nobody is demonstrating that more than Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep at Cannes 2024. I would go as far as to say that they are teaching young Hollywood a masterclass in how to dress in a fashionable and chic way.

As the late designer Yves Saint Laurent once said: “Fashion fades, style is eternal,” and this couldn’t be more appropriate when it comes to the looks that Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep have opted so far at Cannes 2024. I can’t tell you how bored I am of seeing sheer dresses and outfits with cutout detailing.

Some may argue that the likes of Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep wouldn’t opt for ‘naked’ dresses because of their age but I would argue that I very much doubt they would have chosen to wear them years ago. They understand that wearing little or next to nothing does not equate to style, in fact it is the complete opposite.

When I saw Jane Fonda at the Le Deuxième Acte'' ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024, I was literally dumbfounded by her elegance. She opted for black two-piece suit with silver detailing and draped a leopard print coat over her shoulders.

It wasn’t only her fashion look that I adored, but her hair and make-up too. She chose a slick of red lipstick and she wore her hair with a slight loose. Jane Fonda also opted for chandelier style earrings that completed the look perfectly.

As for Meryl Streep, how utterly incredible did she look for a photocall ahead of the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony which took place on Tuesday 14 May? She opted for a white trouser suit, blue striped shirt, silver stilettos, and oversized sunglasses.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is 74, is received an honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th annual event and said ahead of the honour that “I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking.

'To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May!'”