Twelve years ago, the lives of F1 legend Michael Schumacher and his family were turned upside-down.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, there was barely a racing driver in the world who could hold a candle to Michael Schumacher. The German won a record-breaking seven world championships - two with Benetton and five with Ferrari - while the likes of Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve and Mika Hakkinen were left to pick up the scraps in between.

Retiring at the end of the 2006 season, Schumacher made a brief comeback with Mercedes from 2010-2012, before hanging up his helmet for good.

Just 12 months later, Schumacher was in a critical condition in hospital, and his life has never been the same since. We now hear very little about his condition, gleaming information from the tidbits we get via those in the family’s inner circle.

Michael Schumacher won seven Formula 1 world championships during his career. | Getty Images

But what exactly happened to Schumacher - and what do we know about his health today?

Schumacher’s accident

In late 2013, Schumacher was on holiday in Meribel, France, with his family - wife Corinna, son Mick and daughter Gina - and family friends. The Schumacher clan were no strangers to skiing holidays, and the F1 legend was confident on the slopes.

On December 29th, Schumacher went “off-piste” to help another skiier, but an uncleared section of snow saw the seven-time champion launched into the air, before hitting his head on a rock when he landed. He was wearing a helmet, which was cracked in two by the impact.

Initially conscious, Schumacher was “erratic” and unable to answer basic questions from paramedics. He was air lifted to hospital in Moutiers, before being transferred to a specialist trauma unit in Grenoble. There, the true extent of his injuries revealed itself.

With heavy internal bleeding and bruises on his brain, the German racer was put into an artificial coma. He was given immediate surgery to stop his brain from swelling and needed a continuous supply of oxygen.

At a press conference soon after the incident, neurosurgeon Stephan Chabardes said: “He didn’t respond to questions after the accident. He didn’t have a normal neurological reaction.”

Brain surgeon Gerard Saillant added: “In Corinna’s name, I would like to ask you not to pressurise us - neither us nor the family. You can do your best to help Schumacher win this difficult battle by leaving the doctors in peace. We are not hiding anything.”

It wasn’t until April 2014 that Schumacher showed signs of “awakening” from his coma, and two months later was moved from Grenoble Hospital to the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland, close to his home. One year later, his rehabilitation continued from home.

Sabine Kehm, Schumacher’s press officer, said: “Considering the severe injuries that he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months.”

How is Schumacher today?

Very little is known about Schumacher’s condition - but it’s not thought to be good.

On his 50th birthday in 2019, the German’s family issued a brief statement, which said: “We want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and his jubilation. You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

“Please understand if we are following Michael’s wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy.”

In the past few years, we have not been given any information on Schumacher’s condition by his family. However, those in his inner family circle has given us tiny bits of information.

Jean Todt, Schumacher’s former team boss at Ferrari, still visits him on a regular basis. He recently spoke to Italian publication La Repubblica and said: “The family has decided not to answer the question [about Schumacher’s health], a choice that I respect. I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

““Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

In March this year, German reporter Felix Gorner said Schumacher “can no longer express himself verbally” with only a select few people allowed to see him.

He added: “The situation is very sad. He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers.”