Wimbledon: What is 'Middle Sunday' - why was it scrapped? Today's full schedule including Sonay Kartal and Carlos Alcaraz
The Grand Slam tennis tournament is currently taking place at the All England Club in London, with players such as reigning two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz set to take to the court to try and book a slot in the quarter-finals. GB hopefuls Sonay Kartal and Cam Norrie will also find out their fate today (July 6).
But in years gone by, WImbledon watcher wouldn’t have had quite as much entertainment to take in on what is traditionally known as ‘Middle Sunday’. That all changed as few years ago, when bosses made a dramatic change to the proceedings.
Here’s everything you need to know about the origins of ‘Middle Sunday’ at Wimbledon and why it was scrapped.
What is Middle Sunday at Wimbledon?
Middle Sunday has traditionally been a break in the Wimbledon schedule, with no matches played on the first Sunday (middle Sunday) of the tournament. This break in play allowed for court maintenance to take place, as well as awarding an extra day of recovery to player still in the tournament.
There was only ever a handful of times that matches were played on middle Sunday before 2022. This was usually only if poor weather affected the mid-week schedule, meaning that matches would have to be squeezed in on Sunday.
Why was Middle Sunday scrapped at Wimbledon?
In 2022, Wimbledon bosses said in a statement: “As of 2022, Middle Sunday is no longer a day for The Championships to pause without any play.”
According to the statement, the reason that it was scrapped was due to “advances in grass technology and maintenance” that meant an extra day of lawn recovery was no longer required. This means that there is continuous play throughout the entire fortnight.
Who is playing on Middle Sunday at WImbledon 2025?
There are a handful of singles’ Round of 16 matches taking places on Middle Sunday (July 6). The full schedule is:
Men’s singles
- Karen Khachanov v Kamil Majchrzak -11am on Court 2
- Taylor Fritz v Jordan Thompson - 1pm on Court 1
- Nicolas Jarry v Cameron Norrie - 2.40pm* on Court 1
- Andrey Rublev v Carlos Alcaraz - 3.50pm* on Centre Court
Women’s singles
- Solana Sierra v Laura Siegemund - 12.40pm* on Court 2
- Sonay Kartal v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 1.30pm on Centre Court
- Aryna Sabalenka v Elise Mertens - 2.40pm* on Centre Court
- Linda Noskova v Amanda Anisimova - 4.30pm* on Court 1
There are also a handful of doubles matches taking place at the same time:
Men’s doubles
- Constantin Frantzen & Alexander Erier v Marcelo Melo & Rafael Matos - 11am on Court 17
- Tim Putz & Kevin Krawietz v Rinky Hijikata & David Pel - 11am on Court 14
- Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic v Patrik Rikil & Petr Nouza - 11am on Court 3
- Hugo Nys & Edouard Roger-Vasselin v Adam Pavlasek & Jan Zielinski - 12.30pm* on Court 12
Women’s doubles
- Anna Kalinskaya & Sorana Cirstea v Mirra Andreeva & Diana Shnaider - 12.10pm* on Court 14
- Jelena Ostapenko & Hsieh Su-wei v Ekaterina Alexandrova & Zhang Shuai - 12.30pm* on Court 17
- Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend v Liudmila Samsonova & Nicole Melichar-Martinez - 12.20pm* on Court 3
Mixed doubles
- Andrea Vavassori & Sara Errani v Irina Khromacheva & Jackson Withrow - 12.10pm* on Court 18
- Joshua Paris & Eden Silva v Robert Galloway & Aldila Sutjiadi - 1.20pm* on Court 18
- David Stevenson & Maria Lumsden v Timea Babos & Mate Pavic - 1.40pm* on Court 3
- Nathaniel Lammon & Alexandra Panova v Neal Skupski & Desirae Krawczyk - 1.40pm* on Court 12
- Luisa Stefani & Joe Salisbury v Asia Muhammad & Andres Molteni - 1.50pm* on Court 2
- Yuki Bhambri & Jiang Zinyu v Marcelo Arevalo & Zhang Shuai - 2.30pm* on Court 18
- Hsieh Su-wei & Jan Zielinski v Evan King & Taylor Townsend - 2.50pm* on Court 17
- Sem Verbeek & Katerina Siniakova v Santiago Gonzalez & Tereza Mihalikova - 2.50pm* on Court 12
(* indicates that times are estimated and may change throughout the day depending on schedule)
