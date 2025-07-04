British tennis star Sonay Kartal continued her impressive run at Wimbledon 2025, storming into the fourth round with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over France’s Diane Parry.

So who is the 23-year-old rising star?

Currently ranked 49 in the world, the Sidcup-born right-hander, who still trains at Pavilion & Avenue Tennis Club in Brighton and Hove, is coached by Julie Hobbs and Ben Reeves.

Kartal first picked up a racquet at six years old, and despite a shaky start — “falling over and being too scared to come back,” she once recalled — her bond with coach Hobbs has remained unbreakable.

Standing at 5’4” (163cm), Kartal may be one of the smaller players on the circuit, but she makes up for it with grit, precision, and mental steel. Her career has steadily gained momentum, with 14 ITF titles under her belt and a breakthrough WTA title win at the Jasmin Open in Tunisia last year.

Born on October 28, 2001, Kartal is of Turkish descent. Her father owned both a “kebab takeaway” and a “sit down restaurant,” serving traditional Turkish food.

Off the court, Kartal is in a relationship with British bodybuilder and strongman Luke Ogbourn. The couple has been public since November 2023, when they appeared together on Ogbourn’s Instagram. He has been a visible and vocal supporter throughout her career milestones, including her first WTA title at the Jasmin Open in Tunisia in 2024.

Following her first-round win at Wimbledon this year, Ogbourn posted: “I don't think I could be any more proud of you. Onto the third round. Love you champ.” He also brought her a bouquet of flowers after she qualified for Wimbledon in 2024.

Ogbourn, who won gold at Iron Beasts 2024 and a silver medal at the UK’s Strongest Man U23 competition the same year, previously filled his social media with training videos and rugby highlights. However, as of July 2025, his Instagram appears to be offline.

Despite their shared sporting backgrounds, Kartal says their training styles couldn’t be more different. Speaking to the Express in 2024, she laughed: “We don't gym together at all. I don’t lift cars and pull cars and things like that. Tennis is very specific training whereas he is just lifting as much weight as physically you can.”

What is Sonay Kartal's net worth?

Sonay is estimated to be worth between $1.2million and $1.5million according to Birmingham Journal, accummulated through Sonay's various tennis wins as well as her brand partnerships with Morgan Stanley, Gillette Venus, and Corpay.