There’s another big day for Wimbledon’s British stars today (July 3) as day four of the Championships take place at the All England Club.

British players have delivered an barn-storming and record-breaking performance so far in Wimbledon, with 10 players progressing through to the second round for the first time since 1976. Yesterday saw stars such as Emma Raducanu, Cam Norrie and Sonay Kartal book their place in the third round with wins over their opponents.

Oliver Tarvet’s headline-grabbing showdown with reigning champion Calos Alcaraz proved to be one step too far for the young college student, who made his debut at the Grand Slam this year. There was also disappointment for British women’s number 2 Katie Boulter as she crashed out following a two sets to one loss to Solana Sierra.

Hoping to add to the British success this year, tennis stars such as Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Jack Pinnington Jones take to the court today to try and book their place in round three.

Jack Draper is among the British tennis star in action today at Wimbledon | AFP via Getty Images

Which British stars are playing at Wimbledon today?

Today’s schedule kicks off with Brit wildcard Jack Pinnington Jones as he faces 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli. He is set to play the Italian on Court 18 at around 11am this morning.

Later in the day, Dan Evans has a headline match against seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to open Centre Court on day four. Jack Draper faces 2017 finalist Marin Cilic on Court 1 later this afternoon also.

There are also some familiar names in the doubles tournaments playing today, including Jamie Murray and Heather Watson. The full schedule for British players at Wimbledon today is:

Men’s singles - second round

Flavio Cobolli v Jack Pinnington Jones - 11am on Court 18

- 11am on Court 18 Dan Evans v Novak Djokovic - 1.30pm on Centre Court

v Novak Djokovic - 1.30pm on Centre Court Jack Draper v Marin Čilić - 3.20pm* on Court 1

Men’s doubles - first round

Francisco Cabral & Lucas Miedler v Jamie Murray & Rajeev Ram - 11am on Court 14

& Rajeev Ram - 11am on Court 14 Lloyd Glasspool & Julian Cash v Bart Stevens & Vasil Kirkov - 11am on Court 16

& v Bart Stevens & Vasil Kirkov - 11am on Court 16 Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski v Joshua Paris & Charles Broom - 2.20pm* on Court 17

& v & 2.20pm* on Court 17 Marcus Willis & Billy Harris v Flavio Cobolli & Alexander Bublik - 2.30pm* on Court 5

v Flavio Cobolli & Alexander Bublik - 2.30pm* on Court 5 Lui Maxted & Connor Thomson v Nikola Mektic & Michael Venus - 2.30pm* on Court 10

& v Nikola Mektic & Michael Venus - 2.30pm* on Court 10 David Stevenson & Johannes Monday v Fabian Marozsan & Mattia Bellucci - 3pm* on Court 14

Women’s doubles - first round

Alycia Parks & Camilla Osorio v Alicia Barnett & Eden Silva - 11am on Court 6

& - 11am on Court 6 Ella McDonald & Mimi Xu v Linda Noskova & Rebecca Sramkova - 12.30pm* on Court 10

& v Linda Noskova & Rebecca Sramkova - 12.30pm* on Court 10 Olivia Nicholls & Tereza Mihalikova v Anna Siskova & Kamilla Rakhimova - 1.20pm* on Court 9

& Tereza Mihalikova v Anna Siskova & Kamilla Rakhimova - 1.20pm* on Court 9 Elise Mertens & Veronika Kudermetova vs Hannah Klugman & Mika Stojsavljevic - 1.40pm* on Court 10

& - 1.40pm* on Court 10 Heather Watson & Emily Appleton v Diana Shnaider & Mirra Andreeva - 2.30pm* on Court 4

*timings are estimated and may change due to any delays in the schedule

The BBC is carrying live coverage of Wimbledon 2025 across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPLayer, meaning that you can tune in and watch your favourite British stars on home soil.