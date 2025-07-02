Billy Harris recorded his first-ever Wimbledon win against Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the 2025 tournament. | Getty Images

One British tennis star is looking to capitalise on his success at Wimbledon so far after he registered his first ever win at the tournament.

Billy Harris celebrated his maiden Wimbledon victory after defeated Dusan Lajovic on Monday (June 30). He has been due to play former semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz, who withdrew from the tournament before the match, with Lajovic stepping in as lucky loser.

However, his luck appeared to run out as Harris beat the Serb in straight sets. The win has set him up for a second round match against Portuguese player Nuno Borges in a clash on Court 2 on Wednesday afternoon (July 3).

Following his first-ever Wimbledon win, Harris said: “It's always been on the radar to get to the Grand Slams and win some matches. It's a great start today and hopefully I can continue. I didn't really celebrate in the locker room. I just saw my family and my coaches and they all said it was a great performance.”

Speaking about his upcoming match against Borges, Harris said: "It's going to be a tough match but I'll do my preparation the same again and do what I can to bring my best game to the court."

Who is Billy Harris?

Billy Harris is a 30-year-old tennis player who was born in Nottingham and now lives on the Isle of Man. His is currently ranked 151st in the world ATP rankings, and hit a career hit of 101 in September 2024.

His appearance at this year’s WImbledon is only the second time he has ever appeared in the main draw. He debuted at Wimbledon in 2024.

Harris went into this year’s tournament in good form. He competed at Eastbourne as a lucky loser, during which he defeated fellow Brit and ex-Wimbledon semi-finalist Cam Norrie.

He is vice-president of Albany Tennis Club, the same club he played for as a child . The tennis star is hoping to inspire a new generation of players with his Wimbledon efforts this year. Harris said: "Hopefully it can inspire some kids back on the Isle of Man to get into tennis and keep pushing to make a career out of tennis."

The BBC are carrying coverage all of matches at Wimbledon, including Harris’ match against Borges, across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer.