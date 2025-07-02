Wimbledon 2025: Who is Sonay Kartal? Unseeded British star faces Viktoriya Tomova in second round
Sonay hit the headlines after she disposed of Jelena Ostapenko, who was the 20th seed in the competition. She became the first british female player through in the competition after winning two sets to one against the Danish star
Digging in to come from behind in the first set, Sonay said after her win: "That was by far one of the toughest matches I've played. I would say I struggle against the big hitters.
“I've made a conscious effort this year to play the bigger matches and put myself under the most pressure out on court. I knew I wouldn't get the results straight away but that it would eventually pay off, and that's what happened today.”
As she prepares to continue her 2025 Wimbledon campaign, here’s everything you need to know about Sonay Kartal.
Who is Sonay Kartal?
Sonay Kartal is a 23-year-old English tennis player from London. Unseeded in this year’s Wimbledon tournament, Sonay currently sits at 51 in the WTA Tour rankings. She previously held a career-high rank of 49 just before the beginning of Wimbledon.
Sonay is the third-highest ranked female British player, behind Emma Raducanu (1) and Katie Boulter (2). Her career record currently stand at 157 wins to 58 losses, and in September 2024 won her first WTA Tour title. Sonay, who went pro in 2019, has also scooped 14 ITF titles throughout her career.
Her most successful run in Wimbledon to date was reaching the third round in 2024. She has also made appearances in the early rounds of other Grand Slams including Australian Open, French Open and US Open.
Who is Sonay Kartal playing at Wimbledon?
Sonay Kartel will take to the court to play Bulgarian player Viktoriya Tomova on Tuesday morning (July 2). The pair are due to kick off the day’s schedule at 11am on Court 3.
Tomova is the Bulgarian number one player, and currently sits at 111 in the WTA rankings. She made it through to the second round after her first round opponent and former Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur retired in the second set after taking a medical break.
