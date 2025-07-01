How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon? Tennis legend's net worth and career stats explained
Djokovic, 38, is undoubtedly a giant of tennis and returns to Wimbledon this July to try his hand at winning another Grand Slam notch on his record. The Serbian player is no stranger to success on the court, and is hoping the Wimbledon 2025 brings him even more.
Before kicking off his tournament, Djokovic told reporters at the All England Club that this year’s championship is “the best chance” he has at claiming another Grand Slam, as young stars such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz begin to dominate across the board.
He said: "That's because of the results I have had, because of how I feel and how I play in Wimbledon. I get an extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level.”
As he starts his hunt for another Wimbledon title, here’s everything you need to know about his record at the tournament throughout his career.
How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?
Djokovic has won Wimbledon a total of seven times and has appeared in the final of Wimbledon a total of nine times.
He took the men’s single title in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. If he were to win the 2025 championship, he would match Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s single title wins at Wimbledon.
Djokovic’s first win in 2011 came after he defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal. He became the first champion to take the title from Nadal and Federer, both of whom had dominated the records from 2002.
The pair were locked in a battle for the world number 1 spot at the time of the tournament, with Djokovic taking the top spot after he defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-final. It also marked the first time that neither Federer or Nadal had been No.1 since February 2004.
How many Grand Slams has Novak Djokovic won?
Alongside his seven Wimbledon wins, Djokovic also has multiple other Grand Slam wins under his belt. His specialist Grand Slam appears to be the Australian Open, which the Serb has won a record-breaking 10 times. He dominated in the tournament throughout the 2010a and into the 2020s, picking up titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.
He also has four US Open Wins, which he claimed in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023. Djokovic has also won the French open three times - in 2016, 2021, and 2023.
This means that Djokovic has won a total of 24 Grand Slams in his career, making him the most-decorated Grand Slam player in history.
Djokovic has 100 career titles in total, including Grand Slams, ATP tours, and other titles including Olympic. He is the third-most decorated player in the Open Era, behind Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).
What rank is Novak Djokovic currently?
Djokovic currently sits in the world ranking at number 6. His highest rank was number 1, which he first ascended to in July 2011.
After a stunning season in 2015 that saw him reach a record-breaking 15 finals, scoop 10 Big Titles, and record 31 victories over top 10 players, Djokovic regain his position at the top of the rankings. He dipped to 12 in 2017, when his season was severely impacted by an elbow injury, but he returned to the top spot in 2018.
Another successful season in 2023 saw him hit number 1 again. The Serb has dipped slightly since his peak.
