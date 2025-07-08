Charithra Chandran, best known for playing Edwina Sharma in Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton, has gone viral after being spotted in the background of photos of Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon over the weekend.

While the Spiderman actor and his rumoured partner Monica Barbaro were making headlines with their coordinated outfits and public appearance, attention on social media quickly shifted to Chandran, who was seated directly behind the actor during the match.

A tweet showing Garfield courtside quickly went viral, not for the actor himself, but for Chandran’s striking presence just over his shoulder. “Ain’t nobody looking at him. Who is that gorgeous woman,” one user wrote.

“She’s in Bridgerton ✨✨,” another confirmed, while one fan simply stated: “It’s her.” Others praised her undeniable screen presence, with one post reading: “I have seen this picture a lot of times. I am always in awe every single time.”

Some referenced her Bridgerton storyline directly, joking: “Ain’t that the girl who got her man took by her sister.” Another X (formerly Twitter) user quipped: “Looks like the diamond of the season to me” - a reference to Chandran’s role as the most eligible debutante in the hit period drama.

The viral moment unfolded during the couple’s official debut at the tournament. Garfield and Barbaro arrived hand-in-hand to attend the Sonay Kartal vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match, dressed in coordinated Ralph Lauren outfits. The couple have reportedly been dating since February, with a source telling People they’d been “really low-key” and “spending time together quietly”.

But online, attention swiftly turned. One user wrote: “Caught my eye right away... Didn't even look at him. She’s pretty.” Another echoed: “Didn’t know dusky women were liked by others too,” referencing ongoing colourism conversations and the growing visibility of South Asian talent in mainstream media.

Charithra Chandran, 28, is a rising star of British television. Born in Perth, Scotland, and raised in the UK, she studied at Oxford University before launching her acting career. Alongside Bridgerton, she starred in Alex Rider and recently joined the cast of One Piece Season 2 as Nefertari Vivi.

Fluent in three languages and a member of the National Youth Theatre, Chandran has often spoken about the importance of representation and visibility.