Flavio Cobolli may only be 23 but he has already taken the tennis world by storm.

Flavio Cobolli may only be the number 22 seed at Wimbledon and is facing a Grand Slam quarter-final against tennis legend Novak Djokovic, but he seems unfazed about the clash. Cobolli said: “I don't want to think about the court. I just want to enjoy the day. I don't want to think about the other player. I want to think about myself. I want to have fun on every point I play on this kind of stage.

"This is something I have dreamt of since I was young, since I started to play tennis. I'm really emotional because this is a day that I will never forget, for sure. I am very proud of myself."

Flavio Cobolli also revealed how he would be feeling before his quarter-final against Djokovic and said: "I don't know what I'll do before the match because he's my biggest idol. I want to enjoy the match, the crowd, I want to have fun every point I play with him."

Before his match with Novak Djokovic, Flavio shared a post on Instagram and said: “Tomorrow…me vs my idol @djokernole on Centre Court 🌱🎾 It’s gonna be a big day! See you all there! 👀🔥.”

Although Flavio Cobolli is best known for his tennis, he actually spent five years as a right-back at Roma’s football academy. He reportedly attends their football matches when he has spare time and is said to have broken down his tears when he saw his friend Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapse on the pitch during a Serie A match last year.

When it comes to his romantic relationships, Flavio Cobolli is dating Matilde Galli and in July last year, he shared a photograph of them on his Instagram with the caption: “Growing up together,” followed by a blue heart and the words “Ti Amo.” Following his Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Beautiful couple,” whilst another said: “Only I see Gabriel from “Emily in Paris.”

The message about Gabriel from Emily in Paris is referring to the resemblance between Flavio Cobolli and actor Lucas Bravo who plays the character of Gabriel in Emily in Paris, which also stars Lily Collins.

Although Flavio Cobolli tagged his girlfriend Matilde Galli in the photograph, her Instagram is private and she has 4,448 followers. Last year, the couple shared a romantic holiday together in Tanzania and Flavio posted photographs of their trip on Instagram.

Flavio also shared a birthday tribute to Matilde in 2023 and wrote: “Happy birthday my love,” followed by a blue heart.