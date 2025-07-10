Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova are facing one another in the Wimbledon semi-final.

Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to reach her first Wimbledon final as she comes face to face with Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-final. This will be her third semi-final at the championships following 2021 and 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka faced a tough quarter-final match against Laura Siegemund and had to twice come back from a break down in the third set to win. In Sabalenka’s on-court interview, she said regarding Laura Siegemund that "She pushed me so much," and also said: "Honestly, after the first set I was looking at my box and thinking, 'Guys, book the tickets, I think we're about to leave this beautiful city.' She played an incredible tournament and match."

Wimbledon Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova: Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend? Aryna Sabalenka talks with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis during a practice session during day 13 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When it comes to her personal life, Aryna Sabalenka is dating Georgios Frangulis, who is a Greek-Brazilian entrepreneur. Georgios is the founder and CEO of Oakberry, which is a superfood acai-based brand. Georgios was supporting Aryna at her quarter-final match against Laura Siegemund and is set to be there once again when she takes on Amanda Anisimova.

Georgios and Aryna went Instagram official in July 2024 and he has been supporting her following the tragic death of her ex-partner , former NHL player, Konstantin Koltsov from an apparent suicide in March of the same year. He reportedly fell to his death after ‘jumping from a balcony’ in Miami, Florida.

Aryna Sabalenka wrote in an Instagram post at the time that "Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken.”

She also said: "Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

In August of the same year, Aryna Sabalenka revealed to the Independent that she should have taken a break after Konstantin’s tragic death and said: “Looking back I definitely think that I should have just stopped and just separated myself from tennis, just have a little break, recharge and start things over again.”

Konstantin Koltsov, who was from Belarus had been a professional ice hockey player for 18 years, he was a dad to three sons, Daniel, Alexander and Stefan.