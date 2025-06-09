In the French Open 2025 final, Carlos Alcaraz was seen drinking pickle juice.

For those of you who watched the incredible French Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and the victor Carlos Alcaraz, I am sure the majority of you were focused on the amazing tennis rather than the drink Carlos Alcaraz was consuming. For those who didn’t watch the final, Carlos Alcaraz won in a five-set marathon that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes, yes you did read that correctly, 5 hours and 29 matches.

Carlos Alcaraz came from a two set deficit to win the match, 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) and on the TNT broadcast, he said: "Honestly, I don't know what I did. Honestly, I don't know what happened.”

Carlos Alcaraz also said: "I didn't think about anything else, just going point after point and putting my heart into it and getting all of my energy into it.

"I tried to not give up. We were in a final of a grand slam. There wasn't time to be afraid. There wasn't time to give up. I just tried to fight until the last ball."

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy following his victory over Jannik Sinner of Italy in the French Open final. Did pickle juice help him to victory?

Now back to the drink Carlos Alcaraz was consuming in the final, it was actually pickle juice rather than water. Mmm, pickle juice, that’s not exactly what most people would think about when it comes to quenching their thirst in the finals of a Grand Slam, but Carlos Alcaraz didn’t choose pickle juice in order to quench his thirst.

Carlos Alcaraz was also seen drinking pickle juice at Wimbledon in 2023 and Dr. Elliot Tapper, a liver specialist at the University of Michigan Hepatology Program, told Today at the time that his phone “blew up” at the time.

Today reported that “He's been studying the impact of pickle juice on muscle cramps and has found sips of it can make them less severe.”

Dr. Jordan Metzl, also told Today that “It definitely works, and I use it for a lot of my patients, particularly tennis players,” and also said: “It’s a good trick to have.” Dr Jordan Metzl is a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

When Kieran Trippier was injured in the closing stages of England’s opening Euro 2024 win over Serbia, he was seen taking pickle juice. The BBC reported at the time that pickle juice “has been found to stop cramping ‘40% faster than drinking water’.

“Although the juice contains sodium, potassium and vinegar - which would be thought to replace the salts players have lost during a game - it is actually something different which makes it effective.

“When drunk, it triggers a reflex in the mouth which sends a signal to stop muscles from cramping.”