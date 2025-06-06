By the age of 21, Carlos Alcaraz already had four grand slam titles.

After thrashing Tommy Paul in the French Open quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz is currently playing Lorenzo Musetti. Carlos beat Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4 in just an hour and 34 minutes and afterwards apologised to fans and said: “I know you wanted to watch more tennis.”

Carlos said to the 15,000 fans that “It’s always fun playing here in Paris. I have to say, I know you wanted to watch more tennis, I have to say sorry about it!” He also said: “I have to do my work. But once again, it’s great to play in front of all of you. I just feel great. The energy is amazing match after match. All I can say is thank you very much for coming and supporting tennis.”

When he is not playing tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has been linked in the past to sports marketing and law graduate Maria Gonzalez Gimenez. Although she hailed from his hometown of Murcia, Carlos never confirmed whether he was in a relationship with her.

However in early 2023 he did say he had been single for about 18 months which meant that he had been dating previously. There had been rumours linking him romantically to Emma Raducanu who was seen watching his victory in the Wimbledon final last July.

The pair were seen at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga in November of that year which sent fans into a frenzy when they saw the photo as it reignited rumours of a romance earlier that year. One fan said: "Better love story than Twilight," whilst another said: “They would make such a cute couple."

Carlos Alcaraz was also linked to Spanish singer Ana Mena but the tennis star has always been fiercely private about his romantic life.

How much is Carlos Alcaraz worth?

According to Forbes, Carlos Alcaraz is worth $42.3M. Forbes reported that “Alcaraz earned an estimated $32 million off the court in the 12 months ending in August 2024, from endorsements as well as appearances and exhibitions that are believed to pay him $1 million, or even $2 million, just for showing up.”