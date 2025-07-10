Hugh Grant has gone viral after he was spotted fast asleep during Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli’s Wimbledon match.

A video has gone viral on TikTok showing the actor fast asleep at the Wimbledon match yesterday (Wednesday 9 July). One user wrote: “Hugh is his own vibe, country and rule”.

Another said: “He’s the most unimpressed man in the world and I aspire to be this”. The 64-year-old actor was spotted falling asleep amid the men's singles quarter-final tennis match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

He attended the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 9, with his wife, Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The video sshows the Brit, wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses, nodding off while sitting in the Royal Box.

Seated just a few feet away in front of Grant was Queen Camilla, making the situation all the more viral. One user on X found the Heretic star falling asleep "rude" given how hard it is to attend a Wimbledon championship match.

The user wrote: "People have been queuing since 3am to get into Wimbledon to have a chance of being able to be at this match or even to watch it on the big screen in the grounds. And Hugh Grant slept through the tie break. Frankly, I think it is rude”. BBC Sport's official X account made light of the moment, writing, "It's all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant 😴😂."