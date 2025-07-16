Actor Columbus Short and wife Aida Abramyan-Short have been married since 2016 and share two sons together.

It would seem that the marriage between actor Columbus Short and wife Aida Abramyan-Short, might be heading for divorce. TMZ has reported that “they separately filed legal docs accusing the other of domestic violence,” and only last week reported that “he claims she kicked and threw a 10-week-old puppy before getting violent with him,” and that the actor “beelined it to court this week and filed for a temporary restraining order against his wife, alleging a series of domestic violence incidents involving him and the puppy.”

Following the incident, Aida was then granted a restraining order against Columbus Short and claimed that he allegedly tried to choke her. The Daily Mail reported that “In addition to the disputed July 7 incident, Abramyan-Short claimed that her husband had grabbed her roughly and gave her a bruise on the arm on June 24, which she included a photo of.

“She also included a photo of red marks on her back and shoulder, allegedly caused by Short pushing and scratching her on June 22.”

Aida Abramyan-Short gave a statement to TMZ which read: "Over the past week, my family and I have endured an extremely painful and deeply personal experience. I'm disheartened by the lies spread about me. As a wife and mother, my utmost priority is always the safety and well‑being of my children and myself. Following a distressing incident in July, I felt compelled to seek legal protection to help ensure our safety while matters are addressed in court."

Aida went on to say "My focus remains on protecting and providing for my family, and on allowing the legal system to proceed without external interference. Additionally, my prayer is that my husband gets the help he needs."

Columbus Short is best known for playing Harrison Wright in the hit ABC show, Scandal.

Columbus Short proposed to Aida when she was four months pregnant in August 2016 and wed in December of the same year. Columbus and Aida have two sons, Denzel and Liam. In February last year, Aida shared a photograph of their son Denzel winning a Science prize at school and wrote: “3rd place winner!!🏆 So proud of Denzel! He worked so hard on his science fair project 🧬❤️ #FinallyDone #FirstGrade #SuperStudent #GoDenzel !! 😎.”

In 2022 Aida shared a black and white photograph of her and Columbus and wrote: “ will love you more tomorrow, and thereafter, than I did today…my love, my best friend, my sexy ass bae! 😉❤️Love you forever! 😘 #NationalSpouseDay#ForLife@officialcshort 👑⚔️👑.”

If you have been a victim of domestic violence and need to speak to someone, Victim Support are available every day, night and day. Call their free and 24 hour Supportline now on 08 08 16 89 111 or start a live chat any time