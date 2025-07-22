A Too Hot to Handle couple are sparking rumours that they have split up - years after they met on the hit Netflix show.

After meeting the Italian version of Too Hot to Handle, now 22-year-old Daniele and Ibiza, aged 26, took their relationship into the real world - but now fans think they have gone their separate ways.

The series only aired on Netflix a few days ago, but Daniele recently announced that the scenes were actually filmed more than two years ago.

The contestants are not allowed to share any details about whether they are still together with any connections they make on the show until the final two episodes have aired. Now that point has been reached, however, it seems like there are a lot of mixed signals about whether or not the pair are still an item.

In February, Ibiza wrote that the month had “brought her a lot of blessings” and she also included photos of Daniele in a series of photos she posted showing her time on THTH. He also recently posted a photo showing him wearing her bracelet up, meanwhile his watch could be seen on a photo in her Instagram Stories. But, while there’s quite a few clues that Daniele and Ibiza are still dating, there’s also signs that they may have split.

Although she liked his recent post, she tagged everyone except him in her recent upload about the show, even though he was featured in the pictures. Perhaps most tellingly, they also don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Fans also noticed that Daniele avoided answering any questions about Ibiza in a recent social media Q&A, although he posted to say he would answer questions in another Q&A he will do tomorrow (Wednesday July 23).

On a Reddit thread about the couple fans expressed their confusion about the pair’s relationship status. One person said: “Seems like they were together up until April? He didn't say anything in the live. They don't follow each other on IG , however she liked his most recent picture . It seems she posted about the show on IG and tagged everyone but him. So who knows? Moving strange!”

It seems we’ll have to wait to find out the truth about what’s going on, or what has gone on, between Daniele and Ibiza - but they’re probably looking forward to speaking out as two years is a long time to keep your relationship status a secret.