Too Hot to Handle's Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer broke the hearts of their fans when they confirmed their separation around a month ago.

The pair were met on the saucy Netflix dating show - but they split up earlier this year after 18 months together after the distance between them put too much strain on their relationship.

He lives in Kent, United Kingdom, while she is from Los Angeles, California. But, this didn’t stop them making their relationship official once they left the show in 2023. It took the pair at least 15 hours to travel between LA and London, but they posted on their socials to show they made the journey backwards and forwards frequently and were very committed to each other.

But, on Friday May 30, Katherine took to to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that it’s all over between the pair. “Hey Instagram, Charlie and I want to share that after a year and a half together - starting from our meeting on Too Hot to Handle and trying hard to navigate a long distance relationship - we decided to part separate ways at this time,” she wrote.

Fans were sad to learn that they are no longer together, with many flooding the comment sections of both Katherine and Charlie’s most recent Instagram posts to express their upset. Just over a month later, fans are still trying to get their head around the fact that Too Hot to Handle fan favourites are no longer together - and now Katherine has broken her silence about Charlie for the first time since announcing the split.

One fan wrote to her: “Why did you and Charlee (sic) have to break up?” followed by a crying emoji. Katherine replied: “Don’t worry about it girl. We’re just trying to move on with our lives” with a love heart emoji.

Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer had an 18 month relationship after meeting on Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. Photo by Instagram/@chatherine_fan. | Instagram/@chatherine_fan

The reality star’s response was kind but also perhaps implies that, several weeks after announcing the split, she’s getting a little bit fed up of people asking questions about her ex.

In Katherine’s full break-up statement, she went on to say that their decision had been “mutual” and there was “no drama” between them. She added: “It’s rooted in love and a mutual respect for each other and our next chapters. We are grateful for the memories and growth we experienced together, and we will always care deeply for one another.

The TV star concluded: “As we part ways, we wish nothing but the best for each other and do not regret any of our lovely times together.” She also gave thanks to everyone who has supported them, saying “this hasn’t been easy to deal with and so we appreciate your kindness.”

Over on his Instagram Stories, Charlie re-shared the statement from his ex and added one of his own. He said: “I just wanted to thank everyone for the kind messages. These last two years have been a huge part of my self discovery and I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve been through, including everything that doesn’t get shared.”

Charlie and Katherine met on from season six of THTH which aired in August 2024. Last summer, as the show was airing, the pair revealed they were still together by posting a video of Charlie jokingly getting down on one knee - all to ask Katherine to be his girlfriend.

There’s still one couple who are together after meeting on THTH, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes who met on season 2 and now have a one-year-old son called Reggie.