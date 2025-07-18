Former world number one badminton player Saina Nehwal shared news of the split on Instagram.

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap are calling time on their marriage after nearly seven years. Saina Nehwal, who is a former world number one badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist, ( she has 2.1 million followers on Instagram), said: "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways.

Saina Hehwal also said: “We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Fans have taken to Saina’s Instagram to give their reaction and one wrote: “Stay strong ma’ am as we all know Kashyap was jealous of you that you were more successful than him. You took right decision,” whilst another said: “How r u feeling after divorce.”

Fans have also given their reaction to the split on Kashyap’s Instagram and one said: “You all looked so happy, just a few weeks back! Suddenly, what changed that led to your separation?” whilst another said: “Don’t leave her man.”

Parupalli Kashyap who is now a coach, was a former badminton player who won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Saina and Parupalli began dating at the Pullela Gopichand Academy (located in Hyderabad in India) where they trained together as badminton players. The academy was founded in 2004 by Pullela Gopichand, an All England Open Badminton Champion.

In September 2024, Saina revealed that she was suffering from arthritis and revealed on the Gagan Narang's podcast, House of Glory that “I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours.” She also said: “I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results.”

Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap married in December 2018. Wedding Sutra reported at the time that “The couple got married in a simple ceremony at Saina’s residence that was attended by a small gathering of about 40 guests, including relatives from Saina and Parupalli’s families.”

Wedding Sutra also reported that “For the intimate wedding ceremony, Saina picked a violet and cream lehenga by Hyderabad-based designer Vaishali Agarwal while Parupalli donned a pink bandhgala jacket and kurta.”

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap do not have children together.