A Love is Blind star has split up with her famous musician boyfriend after around five months of dating.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brittany Wisniewski, who took part in season 7 of the US version, has broken up with Mod Sun.

Britanny and Mod Sun, an American singer, songwriter, rapper whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, first sparked rumours of romance back in November 2024 when TMZ published photos of them kissing at a bar in Los Angeles. The following month, Mod Sun told TMZ that things were going “great” with his new reality star girlfriend. “Life is better when we’re together,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The would-be TV bride then spoke about her relationship with musician Mod Sun for the first time in May, during an appearance on the “What’s the Reality?” podcast, which is hosted by fellow former LIB cast member Amber Desiree "AD" Smith.

She told AD: “I like him a lot. I’m definitely falling [for him]. She added: “Honestly, just from the day we met, we’ve been pretty inseparable”, and also said the pair had officially been together for about three months at that point.

But, now it’s all over. In a statement to People 33-year-old Brittany confirmed she and Mod, aged 38, have broken up. "Just to clear the air, Mod and I have gone our separate ways. It was a fun time and I’m grateful for the experiences, but I’m in a new place now and ready for what’s next,” she said.

Love is Blind star Brittany Wisniewski. Photo by Instagram/@brittanynwisniewski. | Instagram/@brittanynwisniewski

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) | Getty Images

She added that she was looking forward to starting a new romantic connection. "I’m excited to focus on what I love, keep growing, and yes — start dating again. Nothing more inspiring than embarking on a new chapter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the break-up, she said the pair "grew apart largely due to distance." She revealed they officially ended things in April 2025, before her appearance on the What’s The Reality podcast, though as they have "hung out a bit since then” she had kept quiet on their relationship status - till now.

Mod Sun was in a relationship with Complicated and Sk8er Boi singer Avril Lavigne for two years between 2021 to 2023. The former couple got engaged in April 2022 but broke off the engagement the following February. Mod Sun spoke about their split via Instagram at the time. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed … I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, as reported by Billboard.

During her stint on Love Is Blind, Britanny got engaged to Leo Braudy - but their union was short-lived. Viewers watched the duo’s awkward post-pods engagement reveal, where they said they would either go to Mexico on a honeymoon organised by show producers with the other couples or take their own trip. Producers decided not to show their journey, however, so they took their own trip to Mexico - but they broke off their engagement weeks later.

*Love is Blind US seasons 1 to 8 are available to watch on Netflix now, along with Love is Blind UK series 1.