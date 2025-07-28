A social media star who accused her partner of cheating on her with more than 25 women while she was pregnant with their child has given birth to a baby boy.

Fitness influencer and Youtuber Sadia Yansaneh revealed earlier this month that her partner has allegedly been cheating on her with more than 25 women while she was pregnant with their baby.

In an Instagram post, she claimed her now ex-beau, who she has not named, has had unprotected sex with more than 25 women, while still continuing to sleep with her - putting both her and their then unborn child at risk. At the time, the star wrote a lengthy statement online in which she explained that there had been “two incidents in the last 5 days” and there had been a total of “25+ women.”

Alongside her statement, she shared a photo of herself and her partner holding their baby scan - but with a broken red heart emoji and a red split line between the two of them, which had been imposed over the top.

She returned to her page days later to confirm she had split from her baby’s dad - writing a damning 10 word statement about him. She also revealed that she has been told by doctors she will need to be induced early due to health concerns as she has cholestasis. Her due date was Friday August 9, but she was told she would be induced by the end of this month.

What is cholestasis? A condition called intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), also known as obstetric cholestasis (OC) affects around 1 in 140 pregnant women in the UK, according to the NHS. Some studies have found that babies whose mums have ICP have a higher chance of being born prematurely or stillborn. Because of the link with stillbirth, expectant mums may be offered induction of labour.

Now, she has announced the arrival of her baby boy, who she has called Sadik. Sharing a photo of herself cuddling her newborn son, she wrote: “Prince Sadik Yansaneh, 7lbs 2oz of pure magic. My heart is soooo full. I’ve truly never known a love like this.”

She added that her son, who will also be known as baby Wyn, was born on Tuesday July 22 at 3.35am. She also explained more about the circumstances of his birth. “I was supposed to be induced on Thursday July 24, but baby boy had his own plans my water broke early Monday morning (July 21) at 6.30am, and by 3.35am Tuesday, he was in my arms. Just 30 minutes of active labour. Wild.”

She concluded to describe the week of her son’s birth as “beautiful, hard, emotional, and everything in between”. “But I’m beyond thankful,” she added. “Being vulnerable and doing what’s best for your child is not easy, but it’s worth it. Thank you to everyone who’s been protecting, uplifting, and showing up for me and my son during this time.”

Many of Sadia’s fans commented their congratulations, and some also mentioned her ex. One person said: “Congratulations on a healthy baby! I pray for an amicable co-parenting relationship to manifest.” Another person wrote: “Hi Prince. We’ve been expecting you. Welcome to the world baby boy.” A third follower penned: “So lovely! You look amazing! Congratulations again.”