Coronation Street actor, Chariots of Fire and Empire of the Sun actor Nigel Havers has spoken of his regret over an affair which broke his first wife’s heart before her death.

In recently recovered interview from 2017, the now 73-year-old star spoke candidly about the aftermath of his affair with ex-model and actress Polly Williams, who he went on to marry but whom he began seeing while he was still married to first wife Carolyn Cox.

The actor and presenter described being caught in a "very dark moment" when he was part of the love triangle - but admitted it was his own fault. Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories eight years ago, Nigel said: "It was either upsetting Carol [Carolyn] or upsetting Polly. It is a very dark moment and I have never really thought about it. I have never talked about this to anybody actually. When you are like that you have nowhere else to go and you can’t talk to anyone about it. So I was in a corner but entirely of my own making."

He went on: "I did not see any way of being happy. There was not a happy way out. I got myself into such a ridiculous state ... like whatever decision I made you were never going to be happy. That is so weird isn’t it? But I only have myself to blame so what can you do?"

Nigel was married to Carol between 1974 and 1989. They had a daughter called Kate, who was born in 1977. Almost a decade later, in 1986, Nigel met former model and actress Polly Williams and two began an affair.

In her candid interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, Carol said she initially didn't know about their affair. But, when she did find out she chose to stand by him - until a phone call changed that in 1987, two years before their divorce was finalised.

Nigel Havers spoke candidly about the love triangle he created between his first and second wife. (Picture: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

“I didn’t find out about him and Polly for ages but the final straw was when he went to Australia and I rang him and the guy at the hotel said ‘hold on a minute, I’ll see if Mr and Mrs Havers are in their room.' It finished me off," she told the publication at the time.

Nigel, who later said he was torn between Polly and his wife and young daughter, left home and returned home three times before deciding he wanted to be with Polly. He married her in 1989 and the two remained married until 2004, when she died. Polly, who was then aged 54, lost her five-year battle with ovarian cancer that year.

Carol later shared she didn't regret their marriage but it took a long time for them to get back to speaking terms after she learned of his affair. She said: "I loved him a lot and we have a wonderful daughter, who I am very close to.” She died from pneumonia in 2011 at the age of 65.

Nigel, who has a career spanning more than forty years, is now married to Georgiana Bronfman. They have been married for almost 20 years, after getting wed in 2007.