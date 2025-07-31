A reality TV star has welcomed her third child - fiveyears after her fiancé died.

Milly Johnson has given birth to her third child, and her first with her partner Justin Hart, five years after the death of her former fiancé Micah Downey, who is the father of her first two children.

The 29-year-old former Bride and Prejudice star shared the news with her fans on Wednesday (July 30) by posting a series of photos of the newborn - and herself and Justin cradling him - to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post with a message in which she also revealed the name of their little boy: “Introducing our little man Benny Johnson Hart. We are so in love with you,' she wrote alongside a love heart emoji.

Milly shares two sons with her late ex-fiancé Micah, who died in December 2019 from a drug overdose at the age of just 26 - and also just days after Christmas and while she was heavily pregnant with their second child.

Micah died on December 28 2019, after taking a mixture of illegal and prescription drugs. Milly gave birth to the couple's second son just a month later, on January 27, 2020. She decided to name him Micah Harper Johnson in honour of his late father.

Reality TV star Milly Johnson has welcomed a baby son five years after ex-fiancé died at age of just 26. Photo by Instagram/@MillyJohnson. | Instagram/@MillyJohnson

The couple also shared now seven-year-old son Jules. Milly announced Micah’s death on New Year’s Eve 2019. She wrote: “It is so sad and unbelievably surreal that I am making this post. On the 28th of December 2019, Micah passed away.

“I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace.”

The mum-of-three has previously been candid with her fans about her struggle with depression after the sudden and untimely death of her former fiancé. In an Instagram post, she said she had decided to share her experience in the hope that it would help others.

She explained that it was only after she was prescribed antidepressants that she began to feel any better. “Experiencing depression or anxiety as we all know is very normal and everyone experiences some form of that in their lifetime,” she began her lengthy post which she wrote in 2021. “But if it consumes your life for months on end then that's where something isn't right and needs addressing.”

The star acknowledged that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with mental health issues, and encouraged people to do what's best for them. “Yes, ideally most people would love to be all natural. For me personally, antidepressants was the best thing I ever did,” she said.

“Who knows if I'll be on it forever or one day try wean myself off but for now I'm content with the idea I may take it for the rest of my life.”

Milly and Micah appeared on the 2019 season of the Australian reality TV series Bride and Prejudice. They had an on-and-off relationship and ultimately broke up during filming of the show bedore their wedding day, although Milly was pregnant with their second son at the time.