A fan-favourite Married at First Sight UK couple have delighted their fans by announcing their second pregnancy.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder, who featured on the 2020 series of Married At First Sight UK, have announced they are expecting a second baby.

The pair, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in March and are already parents to two-year-old daughter Jess, shared a photo on their joint Instagram page of Michelle and Jess wearing dresses with matching prints - but Michelle had a visible baby bump.

The post was captioned: “Trying to match with mummy, but not quite managing the bump...! New addition coming January 2026." It also included an image of their ultrasound, and a photo of Owen stood with his wife and daughter, with all three of them beaming at the camera.

They received many messages of joy from their 18,000 followers. “ When MAFS was real, congratulations,” one person wrote. “Congratulations! By far my favourite MAF couple,” a second person said. “Congratulations! I love your love story, thank you for sharing,” a third person penned. A fourth person declared them her “favourite MAFS family”.

Owen, a Sheffield IT worker, and Michelle, a teacher from Sussex, wed as strangers on March 14 March 2020 after being matched on series five of the hit Channel 4 dating show. The show was a little different then to how viewers know it now - there were no dinner parties, no commitment ceremonies and no tasks set by the experts. Instead, the couples simply married and moved in together and, in more of a fly-on-the-wall documentary style, cameras followed what naturally unfolded. In Owen and Michelle’s case, it was true love.

Unlike the couples who appear on the show now, Owen and Michelle did legally get married just moments after they first met. The format of the show was changed for the sixth season in 2021, which saw producers adopt the format of the Australian version of the show which is what we see today.

The couple, who are the pairing who have been together the longest having met on the UK version of the hugely popular dating show, welcomed their baby girl in December 2023. They initially settled in Sheffield together but moved down south to be closer to Michelle’s family in 2023.

Michelle has recently launched a podcast for children aged five and up, packed with fun facts, silly stories and gibberish jokes called You’re Kidding Me.