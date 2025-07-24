An ex-football star is facing new domestic violence charges for allegedly attacking his MAFS star former girlfriend “to the point of almost killing her”.

Ryan Crowley, a former Australian Football League star, is facing six charges in total - and five of the alleged offences were committed against his ex-girlfriend Lauren Dunn, who appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight. The final charge relates to the alleged abuse of a separate woman.

The 41-year-old appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday (July 22) over the historical charges, which are alleged to have taken place between 2019 and 2020, as reported by Daily Mail Australia.

Crowley was charged with one count of unlawful assault and one count of threatening to kill. Those charges are alleged to have taken place in September 2019.

He is also facing one count of unlawful assault, one count of intention to harm, a count of deprivation of liberty and another count of deprivation of liberty in circumstances of aggravation. Those charges allegedly took place in March 2020.

It is the second time in the space of two months that the former AFL player has appeared in court over domestic violence charges. He appeared at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday May 29 after he was accused of attacking reality star ex Lauren Dunn, at a home in Claremont, Perth, Western Australia, two days prior, on Tuesday May 27. He was facing nine separate domestic violence allegations, and was granted bail after that hearing.

Ryan Crowley, a former Australian Football League star, has been accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Lauren Dunn, who appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight in 2024. Photo by Instagram/@thecrowl. | Instagram/@thecrowl

In relation to the historical charges, the court heard on Tuesday that Crowley and Lauren, aged 32, were in an on on/off relationship for five years between 2018 and 2023. It was described as “toxic” and “highly volatile”.

The police prosecutor told the Perth court that one witness had allegedly seen Crowley assault Lauren in 2020 “to the point of almost killing her”. The witness had “expressed their concerns” as a result of what they saw.

The prosecutor said: “The accused has shown a propensity for violence.” They added that Lauren had received messages from Crowley’s friends, telling the former Married at First Sight star that they had allegedly seen videos of her in a “compromising” situation.

The court also heard how Lauren, who appeared on season 11 of MAFS Aus in 2024, had allegedly received messages from social media users, who had accused her of being a “liar” and a “psycho”.

Crowley’s legal counsel confirmed that he will plead not guilty to all of the charges. However, Magistrate Langdon told the court that if he is found guilty of all the charges he would be facing an immediate prison sentence.

The Magistrate also granted Crowley bail, subject to several conditions, despite opposition from prosecutors. One of his conditions includes a $40,000 surety.

His lawyers argued that there was “zero basis” Crowley wouldn’t comply with his bail conditions, arguing that his Type One Diabetes would “be difficult to maintain in custody”. His defence lawyers claimed: “He already suffered low blood sugar overnight … (the prison officers) only gave him an apple”.

The conditions require Crowley to surrender his passport, report to Northbridge Police Station twice a week, not go within 200m of Lauren and remain in Western Australia.

Crowley made 188 appearances for Fremantle and eight for Essendon but has not played professional football since 2016. He will return to court on Tuesday November 11.